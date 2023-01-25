Republic Day: Police medals for 901 personnel, 140 for gallantry

As many as 901 service medals, including 140 for gallantry, were announced by the Centre Wednesday for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. Among the 140 gallantry awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the Police Medal for gallantry, the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for meritorious service. “Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

“Among the personnel receiving Gallantry awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from J&K Police, 9 are from Jharkhand, 7 are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and BSF and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs,” the spokesperson said.

Nineteen officers of a team of elite C60 commandos of Gadchiroli police, who killed 15 Maoists, including seven women, in an encounter in a forest area between Potegaon and Rajoli in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, in 2021, have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

The highest number of bravery medals, 48, have been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed by 31 to the Maharashtra Police, 25 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine to Jharkhand Police, seven each to Chhattisgarh Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police, four to Madhya Pradesh Police, one each to the Assam Rifles and CISF.

The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Police Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.