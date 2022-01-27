Republic Day parade: Socially distant event sees 6,000 in attendance

A flypast with 75 aircraft, women officers performing stunts on bikes and a tableau with technology illustrating the ‘metaverse’ were among highlights at Rajpath as thousands watched the Republic Day parade.

Only 6,000 people were allowed and seats were placed a few metres apart to maintain social distancing.

Security agencies remained on high alert as intel was received about the possibility of terror attacks. And with the virus threat looming, testing booths, vaccination checking points and thermal screening centres were set up at all entries and exits.

Making an entry back into the parade was the motorcycle stunt show, cancelled last year in view of the surge in Covid cases. This year, women from the Border Security Force took the lead.

The audience cheered as the Seema Bhawani motorcycle team performed, especially when an officer held a magazine with the cover ‘Women Power’ on it.

The ceremony started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial.

The parade included contingents of the Army, police teams and National Cadet Corps. A total of 24 tableaux participated.

In a first, a Lok Adalat tableau by the Ministry of Law and Justice was presented. Named ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’, it showed the legal system helping different sections of society.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship presented a tableau with the theme ‘Vedas to Metaverse’. While the front part of the tableau showed gurus and Vedas, the other portion had LED screens and digital books showing videos of innovation in the field with robotics, augmented reality and metaverse.

The ceremony was held at the revamped Central Vista ground. The red sandstone walkways, bridges, bigger lawn space, cleaner parks and bigger parking spaces are the new additions. However, some portion of the land is still not paved and work is yet to be completed.

Spectators said they wanted to bring their children but couldn’t because they weren’t vaccinated. Uday Narain Ojha (65), a resident of Delhi Cantt, visited with his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

“I loved the Indian Air Force parade and tableaus. We wish children were allowed here because the performance by dance groups and bikers shouldn’t be missed. This was my first time. The Rafale aircraft were especially amazing,” he said.

Kulwant Kaur, a government school principal, and her daughter Gul, said the Meghalaya tableau was their favourite.