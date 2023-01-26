Egyptian Army contingent, 23 tableaux, fly-past through misty skies: Some of the highlights of Republic Day parade

With a 144-member contingent of the Egyptian Army, ‘daredevils’ who stood on ladders atop moving motorcycles, and 479 artistes dancing together, the 74th Republic Day parade made its way down Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Invites to the event could be downloaded and the QR codes on phones were scanned at entry gates. Bleachers were placed for guests on the lawns that flank the revamped Kartavya Path stretch, and around 45,000 people were expected to have attended the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the 74th Republic Day Parade. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the 74th Republic Day Parade. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the chief guest for the celebrations, occupied a platform decked with flowers on one side of the Kartavya Path. The proceedings of the morning began with PM Modi’s tribute at the National War Memorial, before the flag was unfurled and the 90-minute-long parade began.

Of the 23 tableaux that were a part of the parade, 17 were from states and Union Territories and six from ministries and departments. Children who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar also participated in the parade.

The Indian Army’s Corps of Signals motorcycle rider display team rode down Kartavya Path in different formations including ten men on one moving motorcycle, 33 men creating a pyramid on nine moving motorcycles.

Tableau of Ladakh during the 74th Republic Day Parade. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Tableau of Ladakh during the 74th Republic Day Parade. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The parade concluded with a fly-past comprising 45 aircraft of the IAF, one from the Navy, and four helicopters from the Army, some barely visible as they soared through the misty skies in formations.

Akshata (21) from Mumbai was among those who performed the Dindi folk dance from Maharashtra at the parade. “We were very happy to perform here…not everybody gets to dance at a place like this. We have been practicing from January 8 onwards,” said Akshata, recollecting her performance at her first Republic Day parade. Chiranjeevi (23) who was part of the team of performers from Maharashtra, had performed last year as well, but said he did not see much difference in terms of the Rajpath last year and the revamped space this year.

Basant Kumar (23) was among five dancers who arrived from Odisha’s Puri to perform at the parade. “It felt great to be able to show our culture here. While most of us have performed in Delhi before, this was the first time at the parade,” he said.