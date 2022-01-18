Only 5,000 to 8,000 to attend Republic Day parade amid rising Covid cases

With over two lakh Covid cases being reported almost on a daily basis, the government has decided to “significantly” curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Till last week the Defence Ministry had been preparing to accommodate around 24,000 people. But as the number of Covid cases is on the rise, and with the country in the middle of the third wave, the final number is likely to be between 5,000 to 8,000 guests this year, senior Defence Ministry officials said on Tuesday.

The final number is yet to be decided, but officials said that it will be significantly curtailed.

In 2021, when the Republic Day celebrations fell between two waves of the pandemic, around 25,000 guests were allowed, which was a drastic reduction from the nearly 1.25 lakh people who physically used to attend the parade.

“Keeping Covid situation in mind, several major decisions have been taken. Number of visitors have been curtailed significantly. Last year’s Republic Day took place when the wave was in some ways ebbing down. We had 25,000 visitors. This year, the idea is that the Republic Day will be held with reduced numbers of visitors, and encourage more people to see them remotely. So that we do not make a super spreader event,” a senior Defence Ministry official said.

The government is projecting it as a “hybrid event” as people will be able to follow it online as well, the official said.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed, the officials said, with wearing masks being mandatory. At the time of entry double vaccination certificates of the attendees will be checked, along with thermal screening and hand sanitisation. There will be medical help available for the people who attend.

Both when the invitees enter and exit and when they are seated, a distance of at least 6 feet will have to be maintained. Ten large LED screens will be put up on the Rajpath for the convenience of the attendees, which will show the live event.

The official mentioned that “special efforts” are being made to “give opportunity to those people who typically do not get an opportunity to attend the parade”. He said that some seats will be earmarked for people like auto-rickshaw drivers, construction and sanitation workers, frontline health workers etc.

Amid the ongoing controversy around which states will have their tableaux participate, the official mentioned that tableaux from 12 states and Union Territories have been selected, from Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Nine central ministries will also have their tableaux. These are Ministry of Education and Ministry Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Post in the ministry of Communication, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Textiles, Department of Justice from the Ministry of Law and Justice; Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Ministry of Culture.

On whether the Republic Day parade will have any foreign dignitaries as chief guests, the defence officials said that the “decisions on chief guest is being handled by the Ministry of External Affairs, and will wait for their decision.” The Government had intended to have Presidents of five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan’s Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov—as the chief guests, but, sources said that there is no confirmation yet about their attendance.

Last year too British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited but he had expressed regret that he would not be able to attend due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in his country then. That marked a first in 55 years that the Republic Day parade did not have a foreign dignitary as a chief guest.