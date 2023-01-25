Republic Day parade: Assam Rifles to highlight gender equality with its 144-strong contingent

After scripting history in the 2019 Republic Day parade with its all-women contingent, Assam Rifles — India’s oldest paramilitary force — this time will highlight the message of gender equality at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

A 144 strong contingent of Assam Rifles will have the participation of an equal number of Riflemen and Riflewomen in the parade, the force said Wednesday. The contingent will be backed by the Assam Rifles Military Band.

As per a statement issued by the Assam Rifles, the contingent will be led by Captain Akshay and will comprise soldiers recruited from all over the country underlining the message of unity in diversity.

“The mixed marching contingent of men and women of Assam Rifles marching shoulder to shoulder is the epitome of the ethos of the force of equal opportunity to all,” the statement said.

An official said that it is a matter of pride for the Assam Rifles to field a 144-strong mixed marching contingent on Republic Day this year.

“The contingent comprises 72 Riflemen and 72 Riflewomen which is unique and brings pride for all,” the official said.

Women soldiers were first inducted into 187-year-old Assam Rifles in 2015. They have since been deployed on all frontline duties, including the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, or the United Nation Missions, along with their male counterparts.

Advertisement

Overall, there will be 16 marching contingents and 23 tableaux of various states, ministries, and departments.

The Navy and some states have highlighted the theme of Nari Shakti (women power) in their respective tableau.

There will be a total of 45,000 spectators to the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in the pre-Covid years. The physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations.

Advertisement

The week-long celebrations for the 74th Republic Day started Monday and would end on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.