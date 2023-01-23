Republic Day dress rehearsal in Delhi today, check out traffic restrictions here

Ahead of the Republic Day dress rehearsal in New Delhi Monday, the Delhi traffic police released an advisory for commuters about traffic restrictions in the city. The police said Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and other areas in South Delhi will be blocked due to the Republic Day events at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

On Monday (January 23), the rehearsal parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon and Tilak Marg on its way to Red Fort. The police said the following roads will be blocked.

No traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on January 23 morning. Restrictions on Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh road till the parade is over. Traffic on Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, and Subash Marg is restricted till 1 pm.

Most of the traffic will be diverted towards Rajghat, Shankar Road, IP College, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle CP, DB Gupta Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring road etc. The police also said no aerial platforms or small-size aircraft are allowed in Delhi.

While there will be traffic congestion due to the rehearsal during the day, the police said the military tattoo and tribal dance programme at the JLN Stadium will lead to traffic snarls on January 23 and on January 24 evenings. As per the police, more than 50,000 people will witness the programme.

Due to the JLN event, traffic will be restricted on

Bhisham Pitamah Marg Maharishi Raman Marg Lodhi Road Max Mueller Marg Archbishop Marg Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

The police said diversions will be made at Andrews Ganj intersection, Maharishi Raman Marg, under Lodhi Road flyover, Madrasa T-point etc. They advised officials and spectators to use public transport.