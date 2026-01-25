Republic Day: Centre announces service medals, J-K and Maharashtra lead tally in gallantry awards

The list published Sunday morning by the MHA contains names of personnel who have been decorated with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. (File photo)

The Centre Sunday announced 982 service medals, including 125 for gallantry, for personnel of the various central, state police forces and fire service on the eve of Republic Day.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), among the majority of the 125 Gallantry Awards, 35 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 45 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, five personnel from the North-East and 40 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

