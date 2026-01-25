Republic Day: Centre announces service medals, J-K and Maharashtra lead tally in gallantry awards

The list of 982 service medals published by the MHA contains names of personnel awarded with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

google-preferred-btn
The list published Sunday morning by the MHA contains names of personnel who have been decorated with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.The list published Sunday morning by the MHA contains names of personnel who have been decorated with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. (File photo)

The Centre Sunday announced 982 service medals, including 125 for gallantry, for personnel of the various central, state police forces and fire service on the eve of Republic Day.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), among the majority of the 125 Gallantry Awards, 35 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 45 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, five personnel from the North-East and 40 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

The list published Sunday morning by the MHA contains names of personnel who have been decorated with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the “ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals”. The risk incurred will be estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Out of 125 Medal for Gallantry, 121 Police Personnel and four Fire Service personnel personal have been awarded. “Among 125 gallantry medals, 33 personnel of J&K police are being awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 31 personnel from Maharashtra, 18 personnel from Uttar Pradesh, 14 personnel from Delhi, five from Manipur, four from Odisha, three from Bihar and one from Telangana. In the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), only the CRPF has received 12 medals for their service in the Left Wing extremism-affected areas and in the Fire Service, Karnataka has received three and Rajasthan has received one medal,” a spokesperson said.

The home ministry in the statement said the Centre has taken many steps in recent years to transform the entire award ecosystem. The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

“Out of 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to Police Service, five to Fire Service, three to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and four to Correctional Service. Out of 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 664 have been awarded to Police Service, 34 to Fire Service, 33 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 25 to Correctional Service,” it said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
Davos, Davos Summit, World Economic Forum in Davos, Gita Gopinath, N Chandrababu Naidu, WEF annual meeting, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement