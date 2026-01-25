Republic Day: Centre announces service medals, J-K and Maharashtra lead tally in gallantry awards

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Centre Sunday announced 982 service medals, including 125 for gallantry, for personnel of the various central, state police forces and fire service on the eve of Republic Day.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), among the majority of the 125 Gallantry Awards, 35 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 45 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, five personnel from the North-East and 40 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.
The list published Sunday morning by the MHA contains names of personnel who have been decorated with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The President’s Medal for Gallantry and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the “ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals”. The risk incurred will be estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.
Out of 125 Medal for Gallantry, 121 Police Personnel and four Fire Service personnel personal have been awarded. “Among 125 gallantry medals, 33 personnel of J&K police are being awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 31 personnel from Maharashtra, 18 personnel from Uttar Pradesh, 14 personnel from Delhi, five from Manipur, four from Odisha, three from Bihar and one from Telangana. In the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), only the CRPF has received 12 medals for their service in the Left Wing extremism-affected areas and in the Fire Service, Karnataka has received three and Rajasthan has received one medal,” a spokesperson said.
The home ministry in the statement said the Centre has taken many steps in recent years to transform the entire award ecosystem. The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.
“Out of 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to Police Service, five to Fire Service, three to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and four to Correctional Service. Out of 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 664 have been awarded to Police Service, 34 to Fire Service, 33 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 25 to Correctional Service,” it said.
