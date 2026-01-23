Republic Day 2026: DMRC to start train services early on Jan 26 – check Delhi Metro timings

Delhi Metro Timings on 26 January 2026: The move aims at facilitating smoother movement of people to Kartavya Path and enable them to witness the Republic Day ceremony.

DMRC to start train services early on Jan 26DMRC to start train services early on Jan 26 (Image generated using AI)

Republic Day 2026, Delhi Metro Republic Day 2026 Timings: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its train timetable for Republic Day 2026 on January 26. The move aims at facilitating smoother movement of people to Kartavya Path and enable them to witness the Republic Day ceremony.

Delhi Metro train timings on January 26

The DMRC has planned to commence train services at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. It also stated that trains will operate at 15-minute intervals until 6:00 am. It advised the passengers to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2026 (Monday).

To ensure smooth travel for commuters, trains will operate at intervals of 15 minutes until 6:00 AM. Thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.”

Delhi Metro parking facilities to remain open on Republic Day 2026

The DMRC further stated that parking facilities at metro stations will remain fully operational on Republic Day. “The parking facilities at metro stations across the network will remain fully operational on Republic Day, providing additional convenience for those attending the celebrations,” the DMRC official said.

Six metro stations to remain shut on January 26, 2026

The DMRC also announced that the entry and exit gates of six metro stations will remain closed on January 26 from 3:00 am until the conclusion of the Republic Day programme. These six stations are: Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO.

“Due to security arrangements on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, entry and exit at selected metro station gates will remain temporarily closed on 26th January 2026, from 3:00 AM till the conclusion of the programme. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the DMRC said.

