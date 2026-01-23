Republic Day 2026: DMRC to start train services early on Jan 26 – check Delhi Metro timings

Republic Day 2026, Delhi Metro Republic Day 2026 Timings: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its train timetable for Republic Day 2026 on January 26. The move aims at facilitating smoother movement of people to Kartavya Path and enable them to witness the Republic Day ceremony.

Delhi Metro train timings on January 26

The DMRC has planned to commence train services at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. It also stated that trains will operate at 15-minute intervals until 6:00 am. It advised the passengers to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said: “As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2026 (Monday).