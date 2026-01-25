Republic Day 2026: Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on Jan 26
Delhi Metro Republic Day 2026 Travel Advisory, Timings, Closed Gates: The passengers should know about the latest travel advisories issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for January 26.
Written by Anish MondalUpdated: January 25, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Here's what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on January 26 (Image generated using AI)
Delhi Metro travel advisory on Republic Day 2026: The Delhi Metro is considered as the lifeline for Delhiites and its surrounding areas. With tightened security and safety arrangements in place across the national capital for the Republic Day 2026 ceremony, the Delhi Metro is expected to be one of the best convenient travel options.
Republic Day 2026: Delhi Metro travel advisory for January 26 – Key things to know
However, passengers should know about the latest travel advisories issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for January 26. Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on January 26:
Delhi Metro timings on January 26, 2026
The DMRC has planned to commence train services at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. It also stated that trains will operate at 15-minute intervals until 6:00 am. It advised the passengers to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
Delhi Metro stations’ gate closed on January 26, 2026
The DMRC also announced that the entry and exit gates of six metro stations will remain closed on January 26 from 3:00 am until the conclusion of the Republic Day programme. These six stations are: Central Secretariat (Gate number 3&4), Udyog Bhawan (Gate number 1), Lal Quila (Gate number 3&4), Jama Masjid (Gate number 3&4), Delhi Gate (Gate number 1,4&5) and ITO (Gate number 3,4&6).
Delhi Metro parking facility open or closed on January 26?
On Monday, January 26, the parking facilities at metro stations will remain fully operational. ““The parking facilities at metro stations across the network will remain fully operational on Republic Day, providing additional convenience for those attending the celebrations,” the DMRC said in a statement.
Keep extra time while travelling by Delhi Metro on January 26
Due to enhanced security checks at all Metro stations, DMRC has requested the passengers to co-operate with security personnel and plan journey in advance and allow extra time. It also advised the commuters to maintain patience and discipline while waiting in queues during security checks.
Travel safely
The passengers are advised to travel carefully on Delhi Metro trains and mind the gap between the platform and the train doors. It is also advised to remain extra vigilant while travelling with children and infant. The passengers should also take care of their valuable items and of loose items like saree, dupatta, dhoti and bag, etc while boarding or alighting.
