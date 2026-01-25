Republic Day 2026: Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on Jan 26

Delhi Metro travel advisory on Republic Day 2026: The Delhi Metro is considered as the lifeline for Delhiites and its surrounding areas. With tightened security and safety arrangements in place across the national capital for the Republic Day 2026 ceremony, the Delhi Metro is expected to be one of the best convenient travel options.

However, passengers should know about the latest travel advisories issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for January 26. Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on January 26:

Delhi Metro timings on January 26, 2026

The DMRC has planned to commence train services at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. It also stated that trains will operate at 15-minute intervals until 6:00 am. It advised the passengers to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.