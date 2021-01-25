Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day parade: Check which routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Republic Day Parade on January 26. (File photo)

Republic Day 2021 Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Republic Day parade on January 26. “There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes,” the advisory stated.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 9:50 am Tuesday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium, while tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort ground. The wreath-laying function will be held at National War Memorial at 9 am.

Movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the parade and table will be restricted. No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Jan 25 till the parade is over. Rajpath is already out of bounds.

“Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed from 4 am on Tuesday. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the tableaux,” the advisory added.

Road users have been advised to avoid the route of the parade and tableaux from 4 am to 12:30 pm, the advisory said.

Metro will remain operational during the parade on Jan 26. However, boarding and de-boarding at certain stations will not be permitted for short periods of time.

Movement of bus services in the city will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Pragati Maidan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

Though there will be no restriction fro people going from North Delhi towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, yet it is advised that they plan their joruney in advance and take sufficient extra time to avoid possible delay.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Sunday allowed the farmers’ tractor march in the city on Republic Day, with adequate security arrangements in place. Three routes were finalised following a week of meetings between farmers and senior police officers.

“Farmers from Singhu will pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border and KMP expressway before coming back to Singhu border. The distance will be around 62 km. From Tikri border, the tractors will pass through Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda and KMP Expressway. Police will clear a route of around 64 km for the march. From Ghazipur border, a route of 46 km has been cleared as the rally will pass through 56-foot-road, Apsara border, Hapur road and reach KGP Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway).”