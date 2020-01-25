Republic Day 2020: Traffic advisory issued; Delhi metro, bus services to be curtailed 

Republic Day 2020 Parade Timing: Full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Republic Day 2020 Parade Timing: Full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Republic Day 2020 Traffic Advisory: In an alteration to the decades-old tradition, the 71st Republic Day proceedings in New Delhi Sunday will commence from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards Red Fort grounds, instead of starting from India Gate.

The occasion marks the day when India’s Constitution came into effect, and the country became a Republic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial before heading to Rajpath for the R-Day parade, which will begin at 10 am and last for 90 minutes.

After a function at the India Gate at 9 am, the parade is scheduled to start at 9.50 am and will follow the route from Vijay Chowk – Rajpath – ‘C’ Hexagon – TilakMarg – Bahadur Shah Zafarmarg – Netaji Subhash marg – Red Fort.

As regular traffic will be affected Saturday and Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued the following advisory:

Republic Day 2020: New Delhi traffic regulations

🔴 The traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be blocked from 6 pm Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday.

🔴 The traffic police have advised people to follow different routes across the national capital.

North-South corridor

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kala Khan – IP flyover – Rajghat – Ring road

From Madarsa – Lodhi road ‘T’ point – Aurobindo marg – AIIMS chowk – Ring road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram marg – Shankar road – Park street or Mandir marg

East-West corridor

Ring road – Bhairon road – Mathura road – Subramaniam Bharti marg – Rajesh Pilot marg – Prithvi Raj road – Safdurgunj road – Kamal Ataturk marg – Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver marg – Upper Ridge road or Vande Matram marg

Ring road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall road – Azad Pur – Ring road

Ring road – Bhairon road – Mathura road – Lodhi road – Aurobindo marg – Safdurganj road – Teen Murti marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park street – Shankar road – Vande Mataram marg

🔴 The movement of city bus services including Park street, Paharganj, Pragati Maidan, and more, and inter-state bus services will be curtailed.

🔴 The Delhi Metro will remain open on Republic Day, however, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhavan will be restricted from 5 am till 12 pm. Similarly, Racecourse and Patel Chowk metro stations will not function from 8.45 am to 12 pm on Sunday.

🔴 The Delhi metro parking facilities will remain closed at all stations from 6.00 am Saturday till 2 pm Sunday.

🔴 People moving towards railway stations in South Delhi are advised to follow the route — Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuain Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road or Minto Road or Paharganj road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri gate. Similar suggestions have been provided for railway stations in East Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd