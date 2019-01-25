Republic Day traffic advisory and diversions in Delhi: These are the routes you should avoid on January 26

Elaborate security arrangements and traffic restrictions have been put in place in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. Both road traffic and Delhi Metro services will be affected on January 26, according to advisories issued by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Advertising

Traffic diversions have been issued as the Republic Day parade will take place between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds tomorrow morning. The parade will begin at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

The celebrations at India Gate will begin at 9 am.

Residents can also scan the QR code (shown below in the map) and download the app RDP India 2019 to know about the highlights of Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Delhi Metro

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

Traffic restrictions on Republic Day

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over. Cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road will not be allowed till the parade is over. ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Commuters can plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of parade, from 2 am to 12.30 pm. On January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both flanks from 10 am. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade.

The Delhi Police has also said that while no restriction is imposed for people going from North Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, commuters are advised to plan their trip in advance and reach destination early to avoid inconvenience.

Bus restrictions

Movement of buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Advertising

No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from Sarai Kale Khan will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm.