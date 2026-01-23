Delhi enclave clogged with sewage, govt says will fix all problems in 18 months

Sharma Enclave, a notified unauthorised colony, has been inundated for the last nine months, residents say. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi government said on Thursday that it has chalked out a plan for building a “well-laid” sewage system in the colonies of Northwest Delhi’s Kirari, where sewage water has been flooding houses and lanes for around nine months.

On Thursday, The Indian Express had reported that residents of Sharma Enclave at Mubarakpur, which falls under Kirari Assembly constituency, move around waterlogged streets in gumboots, when they step out to buy essentials or to go to work, with children often missing school.

A few residents have also left their houses.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Singh Sahib said the sewage lines will be laid within the next six months and the area will be free from waterlogging in one-and-a-half years.