Report chronicles ‘failures’ by Delhi Police, state govt, MHA in dealing with Northeast Delhi riots

A report on the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence by a ‘citizens committee’, chaired by former judge of the Supreme Court Madan B Lokur, has flagged “State failures”, including those of the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government.

In addition to Justice Lokur, the ‘committee’ comprised former Chief Justice of the Madras and Delhi High Courts A P Shah; former judge of the Delhi High Court R S Sodhi; former judge of the Patna High Court Anjana Prakash; and former Home Secretary G K Pillai.

Going by the report, the committee relied on material including FIRs, chargesheets, court orders and media reports.

According to the report titled ‘Uncertain Justice’, “the Delhi Police failed to take punitive measures against hate speeches made by political leaders and others in the run-up to February 23 or on the day itself”.

On the Ministry of Home Affairs, it states: “The response of the Government of India, namely the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), was wholly inadequate. Despite having command over both the Delhi Police and the central paramilitary forces, the MHA failed to take effective steps to stem the spread of communal violence. Repeated assurances on February 24 and 25 by police top brass and government officials that the situation was under control did not match the visibility of violence on the ground.”

On the Delhi government, the report said that it did “precious little” during this time to “mediate between the communities, even with the sharp warning signs in the lead up to February 23”. It added, “The Committee feels that it failed to exert the role of civic mediation and statesmanship to calm the situation. Further, the Delhi Government has failed to ensure timely and adequate relief and compensation to those affected by violence. Approval of compensation by the government and the Claims Commission is riddled with delay.” The report draws from media reports to say that the process to claim compensation was difficult and was further impeded by delays.

On the investigation into the violence, the committee has said that it “appears skewed” since it does not examine the connections between the outbreak of the violence and the hate speeches. “It, incongruously, subjects anti-CAA protesters to a UAPA prosecution for allegedly committing violence which ultimately targeted Muslims…,” the report stated.

The report asks for a Commission of Inquiry to be set up for an “impartial inquiry” into the violence.

On the use of social media, the report flags Yati Narsinghanand’s speeches made in February 2020 that were “circulated through YouTube” and his following on YouTube in the months before the violence. The report states that his posts “amplify the Hindu-Muslim binary being spread by many at the time”.

“The decisive time of February 23, 2020, running into February 24, witnessed a frenzied and wide use of social media… The content of Facebook Live videos over these two days, broadcast by political leaders affiliated with the BJP and Hindu right-wing extremist groups, reveals more of the divisive Hindu-Muslim narratives, with much content amounting to hate speech and violent content,” it stated.

While Delhi Police spokespersons refused to comment on the report, a senior police officer called the allegations “false” and added: “We are still investigating the cases and the matter is sub-judice.” The Delhi government did not respond to the report.