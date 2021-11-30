Repeat board exam candidates to be tested only on CBSE Term II syllabus

Essential Repeat candidates from 2021 and other repeat exam writers will also be tested on the basis of the Term II syllabus only in March-April 2022, the CBSE has notified.

Along with candidates who will be writing their Term II board examinations in March-April, the CBSE will also be holding examinations for candidates who had been declared Essential Repeat in 2021, candidates who had been declared Fail in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, candidates who had passed in 2021 and wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects, candidates placed in Compartment in Main 2021 examinations and in August-September 2021, and a few others.

When these students had written their board examinations, the system of testing the entire syllabus for class 12 in a single year-end board examination was in place. For this year, the board has revised this system by rationalizing the system and splitting it into half, and testing for both halves separately in two end-term examinations. The first term exam is currently ongoing. The board has notified that the above categories of students will also only be tested on the basis of the Term II syllabus.

Their online submission of forms for the examination will begin on Thursday, December 2.