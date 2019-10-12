Repairing vehicle, 2 crushed under speeding truck on Yamuna Expressway

Two people died after a truck, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into their stationary vehicle at Yamuna Expressway around Thursday midnight. The victims, driver Riyaz and local labourer Ved Kumar, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while the helper, Arshad, was admitted in JP Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the errant truck, Naresh, is currently undergoing treatment.

“We received information that around 12 am, a truck was travelling towards Pari Chowk when it broke down near the Expressway Road. Three people, including the driver and the local labourer were trying to repair the vehicle. Half an hour later, another truck heading towards Delhi rammed into the vehicle. Two people were killed instantly due to the impact. Naresh will be taken into custody once his condition gets better,” said an officer from Expressway Police Station.

As per the FIR, both trucks were registered in Haryana and were heading towards Delhi when the incident took place. An FIR has been registered in the matter .

Riyaz hailed from Eta and had been working for a private transporter based in Faridabad. Police said Kumar hailed from Delhi and happened to be in the vicinity, when he was called to help repair the truck. “Riyaz was driving the truck for 15 years. On that particular night, they were travelling from somewhere in UP, after dumping some goods.

He had last informed me that he would be reaching Delhi soon. There is no denying the truck was going rashly as there was no other way there could be an accident like this. We hope that he is arrested soon,” said Khan.

Police said the collision’s impact was such that the front cabin of the oncoming truck was crushed and Naresh fell unconscious. Police had to use a crane to break the glass and cut parts of the cabin to retrieve him.