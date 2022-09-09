Repairing power line, man electrocuted in Noida

Written by Kinjal Garg

A lineman with the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) was electrocuted while repairing power lines in Sector 10, Noida on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Mohd. Jumrati Ansari was repairing electricity lines in the area, and the power supply on the line was shut. “Another lineman told us that the power on the line he was fixing was shut. It was on the second line. Somehow, the line he was working on became live, leading to his death,” said Mohd. Shabbir, Jumrati’s nephew.

“There is no complaint at present. if it is filed, we will take action,” said additional DCP Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi.

Ansari said he went to the NPCL office and learnt that the line that his uncle was working on was switched on suddenly. Jumrati was taken to the emergency ward at Kailash Hospital but succumbed to injuries. He is survived by his wife and six children.

An NCPL official said on condition of anonymity that they were looking into how and why the power supply was turned on when Jumrati was still working.

Originally from Bihar, Jumrati had been working as a lineman for the past five years and was the sole breadwinner of his family. He lived in Sector 9, Noida with his family. A post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.