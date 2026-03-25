Repair work ongoing on war-footing: Minister visits water treatment plant after pipeline damage hits supply in multiple parts of Delhi

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Two days after a pipeline damage at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) affected supply in prominent parts of Central and South Delhi, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday took stock of the situation during a site visit soon after the Budget 2026-27 was presented in the Assembly.
The repair work is “progressing on a war-footing”, the Minister said after the review. “I visited the Chandrawal site today to personally review the situation. Despite the sudden disruption, our teams have responded with speed and dedication. The work is progressing on a war-footing. We are ensuring that relief reaches people at the earliest — half the supply will be restored by tonight, and full supply by tomorrow night. Our priority is clear — no citizen should suffer due to this disruption,” he said. During the visit, the Minister directed officials to ensure time-bound restoration without any compromise on safety and quality.
A 600-mm diameter backwash pipeline burst near the critical facility on Sunday. Being located in a low-lying area, the pump house at the facility got submerged, leading to a complete shutdown of pumping operations.
The pump house supplies water to areas under the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and parts of Central Delhi, and South Delhi. The disruption has hit several prominent parts, including Civil Lines, areas around Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Inderpuri, and some prominent parts of South Delhi like Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, and Munirka. In North Delhi, people living in Malka Ganj and Timarpur area are also facing problems in receiving potable water.
Tens of thousands of people may have faced disruption, according to rough estimates.
An official said, “Acting immediately, the repair and restoration work was initiated the same day. The damaged pipeline has already been repaired, and teams have been working around the clock to restore operations.”
Of the nine motors at the site, three have been made ready and will be operational by early morning on Wednesday, officials said. “The remaining motors are in the final stages of drying and testing and are expected to be operational by Wednesday night,” the official said.
Most critical systems have now been tested and found satisfactory, while cable replacement is being carried out on priority, officials underlined.
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