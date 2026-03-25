Repair work ongoing on war-footing: Minister visits water treatment plant after pipeline damage hits supply in multiple parts of Delhi

An official said, “Acting immediately, the repair and restoration work was initiated the same day. The damaged pipeline has already been repaired, and teams have been working around the clock to restore operations.”

Two days after a pipeline damage at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) affected supply in prominent parts of Central and South Delhi, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday took stock of the situation during a site visit soon after the Budget 2026-27 was presented in the Assembly.

The repair work is “progressing on a war-footing”, the Minister said after the review. “I visited the Chandrawal site today to personally review the situation. Despite the sudden disruption, our teams have responded with speed and dedication. The work is progressing on a war-footing. We are ensuring that relief reaches people at the earliest — half the supply will be restored by tonight, and full supply by tomorrow night. Our priority is clear — no citizen should suffer due to this disruption,” he said. During the visit, the Minister directed officials to ensure time-bound restoration without any compromise on safety and quality.