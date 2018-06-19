Renaming initiative to ‘inspire’ students: Freedom fighters, Armymen to figure in SDMC school names

SDMC has 581 schools under its jurisdiction. (Express Archive) SDMC has 581 schools under its jurisdiction. (Express Archive)

Schools under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation will gradually be renamed after freedom fighters and Armymen who lost their lives for the country. Chairman of the South civic body’s education committee, Nandini Sharma, said the proposal has been passed in the House and will be implemented in a month’s time.

“We will start with one or two schools in each zone under South MCD, and gradually take it to other schools,” she said.

SDMC has 581 schools where children are taught up to Class V.

Sharma said that going forward, the corporation plans to install statues of freedom fighters and Armymen the schools will be renamed after. Information on the statue will also be inscribed on a wall on the campus, so that students are aware of their history.

Leader of the South corporation’s standing committee, Shikha Rai, said, “The aim is to inspire students. Till now, we had been naming parks after freedom fighters and eminent people; now we want to do it in schools as well.”

For parks, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation received 85 requests for name change in the past one year — ranging from naming a road or park in the name of a family member, Bollywood actors, Hindu gods, local politicians, freedom fighters and Armymen.

The maximum number of requests came for renaming six roads and parks after Bhagat Singh, followed by B R Ambedkar and Chandrashekhar Azad.

The corporation had cleared 35 of 85 requests.

Sharma said that while renaming a school, preference will be given to locals who laid down their lives for the country. “Several areas in South Delhi have a history of producing people who fought for the country or who gave up their lives,” she said.

She said that the SDMC also plans to introduce education up to Class VIII in one school in each zone.

Corporation schools currently offer education till Class V, after which students migrate to schools under the Delhi government.

