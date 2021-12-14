Rename Akbar Road after late CDS Rawat: BJP media cell head

The Delhi BJP’s media department head has demanded that Akbar Road in Lutyens’ Delhi be renamed after late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

In all letter to the New Delhi Municipal Council, Naveen Kumar Jindal said, “You are requested that the memories of the country’s first CDS be instilled permanently in Delhi by renaming Akbar Road after General Bipin Rawat. I believe this would be true tribute by the council to General Rawat.”

Kumar said Akbar was an “invader” and this is a prominent road so it should be named after General Rawat instead.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said he is in the favour of the demand. “But this has to be deliberated by the NDMC. I saw letters on social media in which other people too have made similar requests… The decisions makers of the NDMC will deliberate on the same before taking a decision,” said Upadhyay.

This is not the first such demand to rename the road. Minister V K Singh had earlier written a letter seeking renaming of Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road.

It has also been defaced numerous times. In October, a signboard of Akbar Road was vandalised and posters were put up on them, declaring the stretch as ‘Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg’. The Hindu Sena had claimed it was behind the act.

Akbar Road is the capital’s VVIP zone which stretches from the India Gate roundabout till the Teen Murti roundabout. The Congress office and Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence are on this road.