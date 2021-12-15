Rename Akbar Road after CDS Bipin Rawat: BJP nominated NDMC member

A member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Girish Sachdeva has proposed that Akbar Road in Lutyens’ Delhi be renamed after late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Sachdeva has sent the proposal to NDMC requesting that the civic body should consider it in their meeting scheduled on December 22 by placing the request in its agenda.



“It’s a prominent road so I thought to place the request to change Akbar Road after Bipin Rawat. People from across India are paying homage to him and by naming the road NDMC should also extend its homage to him,” Sachdeva said. If this happens, the name of this hero would inspire the young generation to work for the service of the country, he added.

In August, Sachdeva was nominated as an NDMC member by a gazette notification of the Home Ministry.

Earlier, Delhi BJP’s media department head Naveen Kumar had made the same request to the NDMC. NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay had then said he is in the favour of the demand but this has to be deliberated by the NDMC that which road has to be named.

This is not the first such demand to rename the road. Minister V K Singh had earlier written a letter seeking renaming of Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 8.