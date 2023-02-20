Removing unauthorised religious structures from Delhi will hurt law and order: Manish Sisodia writes to L-G

Demolishing unauthorised places of worship, including temples, a gurdwara and mazaars, constructed on government land will have a negative impact on the law and order situation of the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday.

Raj Niwas officials had said last week that files regarding demolition of unauthorised religious structures were pending with the Delhi Home Minister (Manish Sisodia) for “several years” despite permissions granted for their removal.

Officials said that construction of several highways, flyovers and government residential projects were on hold because the structures had not been removed.

Sisodia Monday said, “The L-G has alleged that I am sitting on files for demolishing several places of worship, including temples, gurdwaras and mazaars. There are a total of 19 files. These pertain to 67 temples, 6 mazaars and one gurdwara. These have to be razed to make way for projects such as government housing, highways and flyovers. I perused these files and also looked at the expected impact that action against them is going to have. This is a matter of religious sentiments.”

He added that the police report in each case said that there would be stiff opposition from devotees, if these structures were to be removed and in some cases a riot-like situation is expected.

“Not in a single case does the police report say there would not be any resistance… Almost all reports say that if this action is taken, there will be disquiet. Some reports say that the police will provide force in case you want to go ahead despite their observations… Some of these structures are up to 90 years old. Talking about a Baanke Bihari Santan Temple, built in 1948, the report says that demolition will be strongly opposed by local leaders and would lead to breach of peace… In the case of the sites for construction of government housing in Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Nauroji Nagar etc, there are 49 temples and 1 mazaar at the sites. Hundreds of people visit these areas and the police said there will be resistance if they are to be removed,” Sisodia said.

He said he has requested the L-G that the design of the projects be altered to accommodate these structures instead of removing them.

“Development is important but we have to see what the impact is going to be. Police have warned of an adverse reaction. The solution is modern architecture and new ways of building. We plan around trees as well and need to bring that approach in. I have written to the L-G saying that the designs of the projects should be changed to incorporate these structures wherever it is possible,” he added.