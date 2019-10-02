Remove vehicles abandoned in public spaces, HC tells Delhi govt

People abandoning their vehicles on the roads and in public parking places and premises can face action, with the Delhi High Court ordering the Delhi government and authorities concerned to remove all such vehicles as early as possible.

Observing that it is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar further directed that the authorities responsible be permitted to take action like auctioning or de-registration, in accordance with laws and government policies applicable to the facts of the case. The bench further said that in case there is any competent court or tribunal grants a stays, it should be looked into scrupulously before removal of such vehicles.

During the hearing, the court was also was informed by the counsel for the authorities that the issue involves various agencies working in the city, including the municipal corporations, Public Works Department, Department of Transport, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Explained Abandoned vehicles Vehicles parked at a spot for several days and whose owners cannot be traced are categorised as abandoned. The MV Act states that these vehicles can be towed away. The Act states that if an abandoned, wrecked, burnt or partially dismantled vehicle is creating a traffic hazard, its immediate removal from public place by a towing service may be authorised by a police officer having jurisdiction.

The counsel for the Delhi Metro contended that all abandoned vehicles in their areas have been removed, except 24 vehicles. Twenty three of these are stolen vehicles, said the counsel, adding that they are following up with Delhi Police regarding their removal.

The court’s direction came on a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government to ensure cancellation of registration of vehicles that are permanently incapable of being used and have been abandoned at various public spaces.

The plea, filed by Delhi resident Umesh Sharma, also sought directions to authorities to ensure that such vehicles are not parked on pavements and walking spaces.

The court disposed the PIL after taking note of the response filed by various government agencies, and said it would suffice to give directions to them to remove the abandoned vehicles as early as possible.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, if a vehicle is left abandoned or unattended for 10 hours or more in a public place, so as to cause impediment to the free flow of traffic, its removal by a towing service or wheel clamping may be authorised by a police officer in uniform having jurisdiction.