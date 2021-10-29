Remove objectionable content, respect feelings of people: Delhi HC to Twitter

THE Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove the alleged objectionable content related to a Hindu goddess and observed that the micro-blogging site should respect the feelings of the people.

The division bench of Chief Justice D.N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told the counsel representing Twitter that it should give due importance to the sentiments of the people and remove the content. However, the court did not pass any formal order for removal of the content.

“You remove this content. I don’t think the petitioner will even press this matter,” said the court, during the hearing of a petition seeking removal of the content.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luhtra, representing the micro-blogging site, submitted that the court may mention it in the order and the content will be removed. He also told the court they are cooperating with the police in the matter and have also disabled one account.

However, the court said it was not going to advise Twitter what to do. “You remove the content. You have done in Rahul Gandhi’s case also,” it added, while referring to Gandhi’s tweet in which he had uploaded the photographs of a minor rape victim’s parents.

Advocate Aditya Singh Deshwal in the petition said that he had come across “highly obnoxious posts” about Hindu goddess Maa Kaali and intimated the Grievance Officer of Twitter about the same. The content, however, was not removed, the court was told. Deshwal also told the court a complaint was also made to the police in this regard.

The court adjourned the case for further consideration on November 30.