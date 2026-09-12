Relying on rescued student to build case against Satya Niketan PG operators, say police

When the structure came crashing down on Sunday, killing seven people – including five of Chib’s fellow tenants – he was among those rescued. (Express Photo)

One of the students injured in the five-storey PG building collapse in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan is a key witnesses the Delhi Police is relying on to frame charges against the property’s operators, The Indian Express has learnt.

Nitish Chib (19) was a tenant at the PG, which was run from building 14 by ‘Hostel Days’, operated by Sudhanshu Lovneesh and Subham Tyagi. Both were arrested after the collapse on Sunday claimed seven lives.

When the structure came crashing down on Sunday, killing seven people – including five of Chib’s fellow tenants – he was among those rescued.

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Chib, who is from Raipur village in Jammu’s Satwari area, was living in room 202. In his statement to the police, he said construction work in the basement had been going on for 10-12 days. He and other students had complained to Lovneesh and Tyagi about the noise and the cutting of iron rods on the ground floor, a source in the police said.