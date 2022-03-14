Relook at committee to pick Metro MD: Centre writes to Delhi govt

The Centre and Delhi government are at odds over the formation of a ‘selection committee’ to pick the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the former writing a letter to the AAP government to “reconstitute” the committee since the current one is “missing” experienced professionals.

The Delhi government has shortlisted 25 persons so far for the top post, sources said, adding that 35 people from the central government, DMRC and departments of the state government had applied for the post. This included several current DMRC directors.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is learnt to have written a letter to the Delhi government to “relook” at the selection committee, pointing out that it does not have a member from the Union government, and specifically the MoHUA.

“Delhi Metro is having the largest metro network in the country and is the lifeline of National Capital Region. MD of such a prestigious organisation should be a professional with proven competency and selected by experienced professionals (in) associated field of metro construction and operations. It is felt that experience from relevant field is missing in the proposed committee,” reads the letter written by Manoj Joshi, MoHUA Secretary, addressed to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

The Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev Kumar and Delhi government officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

“Further, you will agree that selected candidates will neither be political appointee or unduly (be) influenced by political consideration,” states the letter, accessed by The Indian Express.

Joshi is also the chairman of DMRC. The last time a selection committee was formed was in 2011 to select the MD, and comprised members from the Urban Development department, including UD secretary.

The selection committee formed in 2011 for the incumbent MD Mangu Singh had the then secretary of MoUD, Dr Sudhir Krishna; Chief Secretary, GNCTD, P K Tripathi; and the predecessor MD, E Sreedharan as members.

The current selection committee formed on March 2 is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and has Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, World Resource Institute (WRI) CEO O P Aggarwal and Delhi’s Additional Chief Secretary Satya Gopal as its members.

Joshi’s letter states: “As per the conditions of Memorandum of Understanding, MD DMRC selection will also require approval from central government. In view of the above it is recommended to relook into formation of selection committee in the manner as done in 2011, so that fair and professional selection is done.”

Sources said that a search committee headed by Sisodia was expected to meet on Monday to review the shortlist and interview the candidates.

“The committee will select one eligible candidate or a panel of three-four persons and send the nominees to the central government for a final approval and appointment as the Managing Director,” said a source.

As per the current eligibility criteria, the applicant should have a minimum age of 45. The maximum age limit is set at 58 for external candidates and 60 years for internal candidates. The MD is appointed for a term of five years and retires at the age of 65 or whichever is earlier.

The transport department had invited applications for the post on February 10 and the last date to apply was March 4.

MD Mangu Singh’s term ended on March 4. He is currently holding the responsibility on extension until March 31. Singh was appointed in 2012 and his term was extended at least four times. The last extension was in September 2021.

The DMRC completed several projects under his tenure, including the 59-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, driverless train, last-mile connectivity and complete digitisation of the Metro website and mobile app.

The DMRC has 17 directors, including an MD and a Chairman.