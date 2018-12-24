Relocate illegal dairies, HC tells Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government and other local authorities to devise a plan to relocate illegal dairies and rescue cattle housed there, from various parts of the capital to an appropriate area.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao directed the Delhi government’s chief secretary to meet with the DDA, Urban Development Department, the three civic bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department to work out a proposal.

The chief secretary was also asked to submit a report on the government’s intentions to resolve the issue. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 25, 2019.