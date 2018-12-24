Relocate illegal dairies, HC tells Delhi govt

Toggle Menu
The Delhi HC has told the Delhi government to relocate illegal dairies. (Representational image)

The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government and other local authorities to devise a plan to relocate illegal dairies and rescue cattle housed there, from various parts of the capital to an appropriate area.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao directed the Delhi government’s chief secretary to meet with the DDA, Urban Development Department, the three civic bodies and the Animal Husbandry Department to work out a proposal.

The chief secretary was also asked to submit a report on the government’s intentions to resolve the issue. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 25, 2019.

