Religare arm moves court for probing Singh brothers, their wives

Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) has moved a Delhi court seeking an investigation into former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh, as well as their wives Japna Kaur and Aditi Singh, for allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 200 crore to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to secure the brothers’ bail, The Indian Express has learnt.

RFL, a subsidiary of financial services company Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), moved the application before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik in December, seeking directions to the Delhi Police’s Special Cell for an investigation, it is learnt.

In connection with the application, the court issued notice to the Delhi Police the same month, giving it time till March 2023 to file a reply.

The legal team for Malvinder and Shivinder has not been issued notice in this application, and therefore has not commented on the development.

RFL, which finances small and medium enterprises, had alleged that it found several thousand crores of rupees siphoned from the company in the form of loans to entities linked to the Singh brothers. The borrower entities willfully defaulted in repayment of the loans, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 4,290 crore to RFL, REL and public shareholders, it is alleged.

RFL stated that it was “shocked and surprised” to learn through media reports that Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Singh, had “paid illegal gratification of Rs 200 crore to Sukesh Chandrashekar to bribe public servants to obtain bail from judicial custody”.

“Similarly, it was also reported that Japna Kaur, Malvinder’s wife paid an illegal gratification of Rs 4 crore to unlawfully secure the bail of her husband,” the application stated.

The application stated that it is clear that “Aditi Singh, Japna Kaur, the Singh brothers, Sukesh Chandrashekar, unknown public servants and persons have committed offences under Sections 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Section 120B (Punishment of Criminal Conspiracy)” by giving an “undue monetary advantage in the excess of Rs 200 crore” to secure bail for the two former promoters by influencing and corrupting public servants.

“It is also clear that Malvinder and Shivinder were well aware of the acts of their wives, as they were in constant touch and requested to meet the recipients of money. The same is clearly borne out from wide coverage of the present case has received in the print and digital media,” the application states.

The application states that since the Singh brothers have been in custody, “their attempt to subvert justice by bribing public officials has caused grave prejudice to RFL”.

RFL said it has been raising its concerns with Delhi Police for a long time, but “no investigation concerning the role of Singh brothers and their wives has been undertaken”. It has also brought this to the notice of the EOW and Special Cell, and stated that when no action was taken, it filed a representation before the Delhi Police Commissioner on November 3, 2022.

stated that it apprehends that Aditi and Japna may tamper with the evidence in the present matter and the “source of the Rs 200 crore paid by the above persons for influencing and corrupting public servants must also be traced through detailed investigation”.

2021, Aditi Singh lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police, claiming that she had been cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as the “law secretary”, who promised to help with her husband’s cases if she contributed to the “party fund”.

A case of extortion and impersonation was registered with the Special Cell and Sukesh was arrested in connection with the case. Police later transferred the case to the Economic Offence Wing and made more arrests, adding sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The case has reached the stage of arguments on charges. Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik had on January 6 argued that the entire investigation had been done to save Aditi, who paid bribe money to secure bail, which was never investigated by the agencies.

Malik had told the court that Aditi “did not voluntarily go to the agencies to report any extortion or cheating, but only after her certain banking entries were caught by ED in an ongoing investigation against the former Fortis promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh that she approached the police”.