Relief for Gurugram’s licensed plotted colonies, Supreme Court halts sealing drive for 2 weeks

The petition cited Section 3(4) of the Act, which provides that municipal rules and by-laws apply “unless specifically excluded”.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday halted sealing drives in Gurugram’s licensed plotted colonies for two weeks, granting relief to at least 29 property owners challenging the Town Planning department’s authority to seal their properties after the areas were brought within municipal limits.

A bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe will hear the matter next on November 3 to examine the jurisdictional dispute involving the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

Residents from licensed plotted colonies, including DLF Phases I, II and III and Sushant Lok I, had approached the SC after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in a September 7 interim order, rejected their preliminary objections to the DTCP’s jurisdiction.