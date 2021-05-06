Release seized 12 oxygen concentrators to cops, courts and family members: Delhi court

A Delhi court Wednesday ordered the release of twelve oxygen concentrators seized by the Delhi Police for use among police officers, judicial officers and their family members.

The order was passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Bahal who was hearing an application filed by the police for the release of 12 oxygen concentrators seized on May 4. Two persons, Vinay Agarwal and Akash Vashist, were apprehended and the machines were deposited at Dwarka police station.

The Investigation Officer (IO) had told the court that many police officers were suffering from Coronavirus and they needed it to save their lives. The court said that no useful purpose would be solved by keeping these oxygen concentrators at the police malkhana at Dwarka police station.

“It is pertinent to mention that judicial officers, due to their nature of work, are also exposed to deadly coronavirus. A large number of judicial officers and their families in Delhi are infected with Covid-19 virus and unfortunately two members of Delhi judiciary, namely family judge Kovai Venugopal and metropolitan magistrate, Dwarka Kamran Khan, have lost their lives due to the Covid infection,” the court said.

The order further stated, “In the best health interest of police officers, judicial officers and their family members, this court deems it fit to release and put to immediate use the 12 oxygen concentrators, seized in present FIR, for medication of police officers, judicial officers and their family members.”

Of the 12 oxygen concentrators, two machines will be released to the DCP, Dwarka for infected police officials.

“Three oxygen concentrators be released to the office of principal district and sessions judge (HQ), Tiz Hazari. Two will be released to the office of the principal district and sessions judge, Dwarka,” the order stated. Three oxygen concentrators will go to the office of the principal district and sessions judge, Saket, and two to Covid Health Centre at Delhi Judicial Academy, Dwarka,” directed Bahal.