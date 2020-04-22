Relative of Rashtrapati Bhawan staffer tests positive

The statement said that the administration has restricted movement in 115 houses in the President’s Estate, near where the family lived, and residents have been asked to remain indoors. Essentials will be delivered to families’ doorsteps. The statement said that the administration has restricted movement in 115 houses in the President’s Estate, near where the family lived, and residents have been asked to remain indoors. Essentials will be delivered to families’ doorsteps.

A family member of a staffer at the President’s Estate has tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities have asked 125 people who had come in touch with the patient to be put under home quarantine.

As per a statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan, the woman who tested positive had been in touch with a COVID-19 patient, who died on April 13.

“After contact tracing of the deceased, it was found a family member of an employee of the President’s Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased. The employee and the family are residents of… the President’s Estate… all seven members of this family were moved to the quarantine facility at Mandir Marg on April 16. Subsequently, one of the family members who was in contact with the deceased tested positive. Other family members, including the employee of the President’s Secretariat, have tested negative,” the statement said.

It further added that the administration has restricted movement in 115 houses in the President’s Estate, near where the family lived, and residents have been asked to remain indoors. Essentials will be delivered to families’ doorsteps.

The residents of these houses are being provided doorstep delivery of essential commodities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.