‘Rekha Gupta strikes again’: AAP targets Delhi CM after viral ‘Safeda, Babool trees don’t give oxygen’ claim

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s bizarre claim about trees at a recent event has activated the social media trolls and sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While speaking at the Exhibition of Innovative Technological Solutions, Gupta purportedly claimed that trees like Babool, Safeda do not release oxygen. In a video clip from the programme that has now gone viral, the BJP leader could be heard saying: “Most of the trees that are planted on roadsides of Delhi… trees like Safeda, Kikar, Babool are not oxygen-givers…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Bharadwaj (@mlasaurabhgk.official)

Soon after the clip surfaced online, it became fodder for social media mockery, with opposition leaders criticising her for the statement.

Sharing the footage on Instagram, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote: “CM Rekha Gupta strikes again. She says Safeda, Babool and Keekar trees don’t give oxygen. And BJP says she will fix pollution of Delhi.”

With air pollution being a long-standing menace of the national capital, tackling it through various methods has been one of the main targets of the Gupta-led BJP government.

AAP also shared an edited version of the clip, incorporating meme elements, mocking the CM’s statement, adding a lesson at the end where an AI overview of a Google search on the same topic says all green plants, including Babool and Safeda, produce oxygen through photosynthesis during the day.