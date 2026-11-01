‘Chose political drama’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta jabs Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riots anniversary

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders held a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday alleging irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior BJP leaders in the Capital took part in a march and attacked him for organising the demonstration on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The march, organised from Hari Nagar Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station, was also attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, besides members of the Sikh community.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta questioned the Congress’s claims of upholding democracy and asked, “Was what happened in November 1984 not the murder of democracy?” Thousands of Sikh families, she said, had lost their loved ones in the violence and continue to wait for justice even after 42 years.

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She added, “Rahul Gandhi ji, merely carrying a copy of the Constitution means little if its values are not upheld. Today was a day to express remorse, apologise to the victims’ families and acknowledge the horrors of 1984. Instead, you chose political drama, a politics of anarchy and a desperate pursuit of power over remorse and accountability for Congress’s bloodstained legacy of 1984.”

Targeting the Congress and the Gandhi family, she said they could not evade responsibility. Drawing a parallel with the Emergency imposed in 1975, she said those who spoke about democratic values must also answer for their past.

Sirsa, meanwhile, questioned the Congress’s decision to hold a political rally on the anniversary, saying it had reopened the wounds of affected families. He said the Congress must answer questions about its historical record and the delay in securing justice for the victims.

Sirsa said the Narendra Modi-led government had taken steps to revive investigations into the cases. He referred to the compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of victims, and the constitution of the Justice G P Mathur Committee to examine victims’ grievances. In February 2015, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to reinvestigate serious cases that had been closed.

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Referring to the violence at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, where two Sikhs were killed on November 1, 1984, Sirsa said the legal battle in the case would continue. He said allegations regarding the role of Congress leader Kamal Nath had emerged during investigations and witness statements, while Nath had denied them.

Sirsa also criticised a reported remark by a Jharkhand minister about bringing 10,000 supporters to Delhi and “taking away” the Chief Election Commissioner to Ranchi. He said protests were a democratic right but threats against constitutional institutions were unacceptable.

The sharp comments came as Gandhi targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shared the stage with Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, at Ramlila Maidan.

“This (vote chori) is not regular chori. That someone stole something from a shop. It is theft of the voice of every person,” Gandhi said, claiming that over 13.5 crore people were removed from electoral rolls. He described it as a “rarest of rare” case and “treason”, and said Kumar would “go to jail,” while claiming that “without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become PM and Amit Shah wouldn’t be Home Minister.” He claimed that INDIA bloc would protect the democracy in the country.