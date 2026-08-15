Rekha Gupta highlights Delhi’s role in Viksit Bharat vision, flags urban naxalism threat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the national capital’s development model can become a benchmark for other cities.

Making her second Independence Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium after becoming the Delhi CM, Gupta said, “Delhi is the national capital; therefore, the decisions taken here give direction to the entire country. The development model created here can become a benchmark for other cities. I say with full confidence that Delhi will take the first step towards the threshold of a developed India, because Delhi is active, Delhi is attentive, and Delhi is attractive. Delhi is fully prepared to become a role model for other states.”

Highlighting the cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government, Gupta said the city would play an important role in the Viksit Bharat vision with the Centre’s support. “I thank the Central Government, which has sanctioned us a sum of Rs 2,600 crore, which will help us undertake 61 new projects. And this funding will work as a strong cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi Government. It is also a reflection of our shared commitment to Delhi’s development,” she said.

Gupta said the people of Delhi had voted for a change in the functioning of the government and that her administration’s focus was on taking development to the ground.

‘Game changer’

The chief minister also highlighted the creation of a separate Capital Development department by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, calling it a “game changer” and a “growth engine” that would take Delhi forward.

On health, Gupta said nine lakh beneficiaries had been registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, while three lakh senior citizens above 70 had been covered under the Vaivandana Yojana. The government, she said, had opened 417 Jan Arogya Mandirs where 80 types of tests and free medicines are available.

“Five new blocks of hospitals have been completed, and 38 government hospitals have been connected through the Hospital Information Management System. The shortage of doctors has been addressed, and the shortage of medical staff has also been addressed,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

CM Gupta also highlighted the Anmol Yojana, under which 56 tests will be conducted by taking a drop of blood from every newborn child in Delhi. “These tests are not only for children born in government hospitals; they are for every child born in Delhi, so that Delhi becomes healthy and moves forward in good health,” Gupta said.

In education, she said work had begun on 75 new CM Shri schools, while smart boards had been installed in 9,000 classrooms. The government has also made arrangements for laptops for meritorious students and started providing cycles to Class IX girls.

On infrastructure, Gupta said Delhi was “rapidly emerging as India’s EV city”, with more than 4,000 electric buses. She said the government was also working on expanding the Metro network.

The CM placed environment and pollution among the government’s key priorities. “For the first time, by declaring Delhi’s budget a Green Budget, we have decided to spend 21 per cent of the budget share, that is, Rs 22,000 crore, as the Green Budget,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

On women’s welfare, Gupta said more than 18 lakh Pink Cards had been issued, enabling women and transgender persons to travel free on Delhi government buses. Under the Durga Scheme, the government would provide electric auto permits to 1,100 women, including 100 transgender persons.

She said around 7.25 lakh women had registered under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which women receive Rs 2,500 directly. The government has also launched the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, under which girls will receive Rs 1 lakh by the time they complete graduation.

CM’s advice to youth

Addressing school children and youth, Gupta cautioned the young generation against “Urban Naxalism” and forces that, she said, attempt to harm the country’s unity, integrity and dignity.

She also asked the youth of Delhi not to limit their strength to social media and said, “Use your energy in national building.”

Story continues below this ad

“My young friends, do not limit your energy to the screen of social media. Turn your ideas into startups, your creativity into innovation, your questions into research, and your sensitivity into service, and channel your energy into nation-building,” Gupta added.