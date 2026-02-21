Achievements the beginning of a change in Delhi’s direction: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released a report card of her government’s first year in power, maintaining that it was a “fact sheet of hard work, transformation, and tangible results”.

Gupta and her Council of Ministers had taken oath on February 20, 2025, following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections last year, returning to power in the Capital after 27 years.

“The last one year was not merely about announcements, but about visible results on the ground. The last 365 days

were dedicated to moving Delhi from stagnation to momentum, from confrontation to coordination, and from publicity to performance,” she told mediapersons.

Maintaining that her government sees the last one year’s achievements as the “beginning of a change in Delhi’s direction”, Gupta expressed confidence that in the coming years, the condition of the Capital would transform.

She said the government, in its first Cabinet meeting, cleared the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, “which was stalled by the previous AAP government for years”. “The government has accorded top priority to the welfare of the poor… Nearly seven lakh people have registered for the scheme. Over 30,000 have availed benefits in one year via Ayushman Bharat and the Vaya Vandana schemes,” she added.

She further said that to ensure no Delhiite sleeps an empty stomach, the BJP government has launched 71 Atal Canteens, serving around 71,000 people daily, offering meals at Rs 5.’

On slum redevelopment, Gupta said Rs 700 crore has been allocated, with around 13,000 flats in Savda Ghevra, Bhalswa, Dwarka and Sultanpuri being readied for allotment to slum residents.

Highlighting that Delhi now has the highest minimum wage in the country at Rs 22,411 per month, Gupta said that for working women, 500 ‘Palna’ centres have been opened, where they can leave their homes and go to work. Also, 146 projects worth Rs 85 crore have been approved for SC/ST localities, she added.

On water supply, Gupta said that in the last one year, 13 km of transmission pipelines were replaced and 172 km of new or upgraded lines laid. “Work on an additional 37 km has been allocated, and projects covering 833 km of secondary and distribution lines are underway. Also, 180 km of new sewage lines have been laid, 110 km replaced, while tenders have been issued for another 144 km,” she said.

Gupta added that work on the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant is being expedited to resolve supply issues in 9-10 Assembly constituencies. Also, the government plans three new treatment plants in Chhatarpur, Iradat Nagar and Najafgarh.

The CM further said that under the one-time amnesty scheme waiving late payment surcharge, 3.52 lakh consumers have settled pending bills, generating Rs 484 crore in revenue while penalties worth about Rs 1,400 crore have been waived. The scheme will now be extended to the commercial category, she added.

The CM said that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been set up, with a target of increasing the figure to 1,100 by year-end. “Long-pending hospital projects have been completed, including new blocks at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and Dada Dev Maternal and Child Hospital.”

She added that while the Health Information Management System has been rolled out to digitise records of patients, 4,000 healthcare posts have been sanctioned, and a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation launched.

Further, she said that of the 1,400 km of roads under PWD, 550 km have been approved for wall-to-wall carpeting. While work on 150 km has been completed so far, the target is to complete work on the remaining 400 km before monsoon. Tenders are being issued for the remaining 600 km, Gupta added.

She informed that the government is also planning 40 new foot over bridges across the city, along with beautification work at 47 major junctions.

The CM said a new Drainage Master Plan worth Rs 56,000 crore has been initiated, and 72 chronic waterlogging points identified for permanent solutions.

On cleaning the Yamuna, Gupta said that 28 of 37 substandard sewage treatment plants have been upgraded. “Treatment capacity has increased from 700 MGD to 814 MGD, while the target is 1,500 MGD. Also, tenders have been completed for 35 decentralised STPs costing Rs 2,400 crore, and plans for 12 additional STPs worth Rs 7,200 crore are underway.”

Around 2.2 million metric tonnes of silt have been removed from drains, and biogas plants set up in Nangli Sakrawati and Ghogha Dairy, she added.