First year of BJP got in Delhi defined by broken promises, deception: AAP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hours after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released a report card of her government’s first year in power, the AAP, too, released its own report card on Gupta’s performance, calling the government a “failure”.
Senior AAP leader and former deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, said the BJP government’s first year had been “defined not by delivery, but by broken promises and deception” – from women being denied promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500, “pollution spiralling to record levels”, showcasing “fake” Yamuna clean-up to demolishing homes of slum dwellers.
Addressing mediapersons, Sisodia displayed a poster reading ‘Ek Saal, Dilli Behaal, Yaad Aa Rahe Kejriwal’.
“We are not saying that everything should have been done in one year or that everything should have changed. But in the last one year, people have witnessed multiple frauds by the Rekha Gupta government,” Sisodia said.
“The BJP government committed its first fraud with half of Delhi’s population, the women. Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi guaranteed Rs 2,500 every month to the women of Delhi. He said it was ‘Modi’s guarantee’. He had said that from March 8, 2025, Rs 2,500 would start reaching the bank accounts of women… But it has been a year and the promise is yet to be fulfilled.”
“The BJP government committed a second farziwada in the name of pollution control. When the Kejriwal government was in power, multiple efforts such as dust control, fire control, vehicle regulation and odd-even were made. This time, the BJP government sat idle, and Delhi experienced the worst AQI in the world,” he added.
He also alleged that the government manipulated the AQI monitoring data or shifted many such centres to greener areas to forge the data.
Calling the private school fee regulation Act “fake”, Sisodia said, “The BJP government brought a fake law to mislead the middle class. Even after the law was passed, private schools continued to increase fees, and the government did not take action against even one of them. After the law was passed, not a single private school has reduced its fees.”
The former education minister also accused the BJP government of reducing the education budget. Programmes such as the Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Curriculum and IIT-NEET coaching support have also reportedly been stopped, he said.
“Before elections, the BJP had promised ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’. But after forming the government, it launched ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Maidan’ and began demolishing jhuggis. Bulldozers were run in unauthorised colonies… Lakhs of people were rendered homeless and their livelihoods were snatched,” he said.
Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said, “The people of Delhi are shocked to see Manish Sisodia holding a press conference today and want to know where he had been missing for the past year while shedding crocodile tears now.”
“When Manish Sisodia was in Delhi, he was more of a collection inspector than a minister, and for the past year he has been looting the people of Punjab through extortion,” said Sachdeva.
He alleged that while the Kejriwal government committed the Mohalla clinic “scam”, the BJP government has provided more than 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and implemented people-centric schemes.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union calls for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged casteist remarks. The VC has faced criticism for her views on equity regulations and her affiliation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A national protest day has been declared to demand her resignation.