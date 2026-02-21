First year of BJP got in Delhi defined by broken promises, deception: AAP

Hours after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta released a report card of her government’s first year in power, the AAP, too, released its own report card on Gupta’s performance, calling the government a “failure”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Senior AAP leader and former deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, said the BJP government’s first year had been “defined not by delivery, but by broken promises and deception” – from women being denied promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500, “pollution spiralling to record levels”, showcasing “fake” Yamuna clean-up to demolishing homes of slum dwellers.

Addressing mediapersons, Sisodia displayed a poster reading ‘Ek Saal, Dilli Behaal, Yaad Aa Rahe Kejriwal’.

“We are not saying that everything should have been done in one year or that everything should have changed. But in the last one year, people have witnessed multiple frauds by the Rekha Gupta government,” Sisodia said.