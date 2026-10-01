If we teach daughters dos and don’ts, should teach boys the same: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, speaking at an event at Maitreyi College in DU’s South Campus, stated that 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights are being installed in the city to enhance security.(Photo: X/@gupta_rekha)

As a string of protests by students recently rocked the Capital following an incident of gangrape of a minor at a park in South Delhi, Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu on Wednesday held a meeting with Principals of several women’s colleges, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed on teaching both girls and boys the lessons of “dos and don’ts”.

Stating that girls should not be subjected to restrictions in the name of security, Gupta said: “When home, family and society talk about putting restrictions, they talk about applying it to girls … Why is everything for girls?… And what is there for boys? The Prime Minister said at the Red Fort: ‘When will people make boys understand?’ This is everybody’s responsibility. If we teach our daughters dos and don’ts, we should also teach boys the same,” she added.