Delhi: Rejected by woman, man kidnaps her father, arrested

Unable to cope with a woman’s refusal of his marriage proposal, a 24-year-old man allegedly kidnapped her father from Dwarka early Sunday morning. Police arrested Sanjeev Gill, a delivery agent with an online retailer, from Mathura Junction railway station in UP Monday morning and rescued the woman’s father as well.

Police said the man was kidnapped around 3 am on Sunday, from outside his work place in Dwarka’s Old Palam Road, by four men who pulled up in a white car.

“The woman’s father lives in Delhi while the rest of the family, including the woman, moved to Bhopal two-three months ago because Gill kept troubling her,” said a police officer.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “The victim’s daughter received calls from two different mobile numbers… her father, who was on the line, said he was in Sonepat and advised her to marry one ‘Sanju’, as he is a good boy.” It was this conversation that led the woman to suspect that her father had been kidnapped by Gill.

Alphonse said the mobile numbers were put under surveillance and traced to Baraut in UP. “The accused kept changing his location; he was finally traced to Mathura and arrested,” said Alphonse.

According to a police officer, “Gill and the woman were due to get married, but it was called off as she suspected he was cheating on her.”

When Gill kept pressuring the woman and her family to agree to the wedding, the woman’s father insisted the family move to Bhopal, where they hail from. “During investigation, the woman told us that Gill threatened to shoot her brother if she didn’t marry him… he texted her all this,” said a police officer, who was a part of the team, led by SHO Dwarka North police station Sanjay Kumar, which arrested the accused.

After Gill and his three friends hatched a plan to kidnap the woman’s father, they borrowed a car from a friend. While Gill has been arrested on kidnapping charges, police said his friends are absconding. “The accused did not hurt the victim… ,” said the officer.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 365 (kidnapping).