Rejected by teen, man barges into home, kills her

Two days after an 18-year-old girl was found murdered at her home in Faridabad, police have arrested a second-year college student from her neighbourhood for the crime.

According to police, the incident took place Friday afternoon when the teenager was alone at home. She had just cleared her Class XII examinations and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Her parents, who are teachers at a government school, were at work at the time of the incident, and her younger brother, a Class XII student, was in school. The latter returned home around 2 pm to find her battered body in a pool of blood.

“Neighbours alerted me that something was wrong when they saw my son crying outside the house. They did not know why he was upset but realised something had happened. I came home immediately and found my daughter lying dead on the floor,” said her father.

Police said the accused was arrested on Sunday. Hailing from Bhiwani, he is a second-year BA student in Meerut and worked at a liquor vend in Faridabad, where his father is also employed.

“During initial questioning, the accused said he would see the girl going and coming… He tried to befriend her on multiple occasions and wanted to marry her, but the girl turned down his advances,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“On May 17, realising the girl was alone at home, he went there with the intention of assaulting her. He covered his face with a cloth to avoid being identified. However, the girl resisted and pulled off the cloth from his face. Realising she had recognised him, the accused allegedly beat her with a bat and stabbed her with a knife,” he said.

Police said three teams had been formed to probe the incident, with one focussing on questioning people at the girl’s school, tuition and coaching centres, as well as her friends.

The second team focussed on checking CCTV footage and questioning people with a criminal record, while the third questioned auto drivers, neighbours and people in the market to identify the accused through CCTV footage.

“The accused was finally identified by neighbours based on CCTV footage, through his mannerisms and the clothes he was wearing. We found that he and his family had left home and were absconding. He was arrested Sunday on the basis of a tip-off provided by an anonymous source,” said PRO Singh.