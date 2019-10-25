Regularisation push: DDA to use images from ISRO

To map the boundaries of 1,728 unauthorised colonies in the capital, which received the Centre’s approval to be regularised, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sourced satellite images from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will also seek help from Survey of India, Department of Science and Technology, said DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor.

The key responsibility of implementing the Centre’s decision lies with the DDA, the city’s land-owning agency, which has set itself an ambitious deadline of three months to execute the project.

Kapoor said the DDA held a meeting with senior officials of the revenue department, and it has been decided that a portal will be developed to facilitate the process of registration of properties.

Since 2015, the Delhi government has tried to demarcate boundaries using four different methods, including drones. According to a senior government official, the main problem with demarcating areas was that maps provided by different agencies had different outlines: “Maps provided by RWAs were from 2007-09. Since then, the area has expanded. Shajra maps from the 19th and 20th centuries did not have measurements in metric terms… when converted, they turned out to be confusing. The fixed points used in these maps, such as ponds, walls or pillars, have now disappeared. We got a survey done but it had several inaccuracies.”

Sources said the earlier plan to demarcate boundaries using Google Earth images had not given desired results, and the DDA was forced to reach out to ISRO and Survey of India.

The agency will also build a local area plan — a layout for the 1,728 colonies, which will have details of the number of parks, schools and other amenities that have to be provided.

“At a later stage, we will also draw up local area plans with recreation and community centres, green patches and areas that promote walkability,” said a senior official.

The process, however, comes with its own set of challenges as the existing geography of several colonies do not allow for much alteration. “In several colonies, the space between two houses is just two feet. The plans need detailed deliberations,” said a DDA official.

Officials said they will also have to tackle multiple claims for a single land, as several disputed areas are mired in court cases. Moreover, there is little clarity on how millions of ownership documents will be verified. “There are chances of people fudging documents to meet the cut-off date of 2015,” the official said.