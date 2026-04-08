Regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi without guardrails: Why ‘as-is, where-is’ has its pitfalls
TOD is a strategy for urban development that aims to create the largest possible numbers of houses, shops, offices and recreational spaces near public transport facilities so the use of personal vehicles is minimised, commutes become shorter, and the cost of transport is reduced.
The government has sought to ease processes in the capital’s transit-oriented development (TOD) policy and regularisation of unauthorised colonies, but experts cautioned that certain changes, in particular the absence of provisions for local area planning, could lead to haphazard development.
The definitions
TOD is a strategy for urban development that aims to create the largest possible numbers of houses, shops, offices and recreational spaces near public transport facilities so the use of personal vehicles is minimised, commutes become shorter, and the cost of transport is reduced.
This is done by allowing additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) – the amount of construction allowed on a particular plot – to landowners near public transport hubs, so that more people can live and work close to public transport.
Unauthorised colonies (UACs) are settlements that encroach on government or non-residential land, and typically suffer from haphazard growth, lack of public amenities and social infrastructure, unsafe structures, and unhygienic conditions.
‘Regularisation’ of UACs is the process of giving legal approval to layout plans of unauthorised buildings or colonies.
The concerns
Under the 2021 TOD policy, an Influence Zone Plan (IZP) had to be submitted to DDA, outlining area improvement works such as road widening, upgraded public streets with multi-utility zones, signage, public conveniences, and street vending zones. The new policy does not mention an IZP or other integrated plan – a landowner with the minimum required land in the TOD area will automatically get a higher FAR.
The new system is supposed to promote the ease of doing business. However, experts have said this might lead to haphazard development. “Just increasing FAR is not enough for a TOD; there must also be detailed planning to improve street network, walkability, and underground infrastructure. For this, Local Area Plans (LAP) must be prepared,” Jignesh Mehta, urban expert at Ahmedabad’s CEPT University and member of the Gujarat government’s High Level Committee on planned urban development, told The Indian Express.
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In the previous policy on regularisation of UACs, residents could get ownership of land by submitting documents to DDA, but for regularisation, MCD was required to approve a layout plan prepared by the local RWA that included provision/ improvement of services such as augmenting water supply lines, sewage networks, solid waste management, and decluttering of overhead electric cables.
Under the new policy, UACs will be regularised on an “as-is, where-is” basis, without approved layout plans. “Absence of approved layout plans will not be a barrier to regularisation,” the government said in a statement.
The new policy mentions that MCD will undertake some improvement works, but it’s not a pre-requisite or mandatory.
This, senior urban expert Jagan Shah, a former director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, said, “will regularise rampant over-construction without requisite improvement of infrastructure”.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More