Regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi without guardrails: Why ‘as-is, where-is’ has its pitfalls

‘Regularisation’ of UACs is the process of giving legal approval to layout plans of unauthorised buildings or colonies.

The government has sought to ease processes in the capital’s transit-oriented development (TOD) policy and regularisation of unauthorised colonies, but experts cautioned that certain changes, in particular the absence of provisions for local area planning, could lead to haphazard development.

The definitions

TOD is a strategy for urban development that aims to create the largest possible numbers of houses, shops, offices and recreational spaces near public transport facilities so the use of personal vehicles is minimised, commutes become shorter, and the cost of transport is reduced.

This is done by allowing additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) – the amount of construction allowed on a particular plot – to landowners near public transport hubs, so that more people can live and work close to public transport.