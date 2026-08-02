Registration portal launched: Women need endorsement letter from MP or MLA of their constituency to avail Rs 2,500 aid

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta poses for a group picture with beneficiaries during the inauguration of the registration portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, in New Delhi on Saturday. (@gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo)

Women applying for the Rekha Gupta government’s flagship Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will have to submit an endorsement letter from the MP or MLA of their constituency, according to fresh eligibility conditions unveiled in the scheme’s registration portal that was launched on Saturday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the portal at the East Delhi District Magistrate’s office. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month.

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said every application would undergo a four-stage verification process to ensure that “only genuine beneficiaries” receive assistance.

Applications will first be scrutinised by the District Programme Management Unit, followed by verification by the District Women and Child Development Officer, before being placed before the District-Level Approval, Monitoring and Grievance Redressal Committee for a final nod.