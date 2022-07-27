Registration for non-plan admissions to Class 11 in Delhi Government schools begins today

July 27, 2022 10:17:13 am
Registration for non-plan admissions to Delhi government schools will begin Wednesday day and will continue till August 3, said officials.
In these non-plan admissions, students who have studied till Class 10 in private schools can register for admission to Delhi Government schools. The first preference in allotting schools will be given to students who have completed Class 10 from a recognised private school in Delhi, followed by students who have completed it in a recognised private school in some other state.
There are mark criteria that students need to fulfil to be eligible for the Science and Commerce streams. They need to have a 55 per cent aggregate in Class 10 for admission, with 50 per cent in English, 50 per cent in Science and 50 per cent in Mathematics for Science stream with maths and 40 per cent in maths for Science stream without maths. For Commerce, they need a 50 per cent aggregate score, with 45 per cent in Social Science, 45 per cent in English (or Hindi in the case of Commerce without maths) and 50 per cent in maths for Commerce with maths.
There are relaxations of 5 per cent in any one of the subjects students from reserved categories.
The normal age criteria are for a candidate to have completed 15 years but be less than 17 years. However, a student may get age relaxation in case of “disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student”.
