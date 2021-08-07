Registration begins for EWS admissions in Class II and above in Delhi private schools

Once the registration process closes on August 24, the first round of centralised draw of lots to allot schools to the applicants will take place on August 27.

Registration has started for centralised EWS admissions in Class II and above in some private schools and will continue till August 24.

EWS admissions will take place in 394 private unaided recognised schools running on land allotted by government agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). When the government had allotted institutional land to these schools at a nominal cost, it was on the condition that they would admit applicants from economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society.

The number of such admissions will be 20 per cent of all fresh admissions from Class II onwards. Students having proof of residence in Delhi and an income certificate showing an annual family income of less than one lakh rupees are eligible to apply.

For EWS admissions to Class IX, two candidates will be selected though draw of lots for each available seat and a final decision on their selection will be taken by the head of the school concerned.