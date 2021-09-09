Register pet dogs or face action: East Delhi Municipal Corporation

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has appealed to the people to register their pet dogs within two months on the civic body’s authorised online portal or face consequences. The purpose of the exercise is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding, and also monitor pet vaccination schedules.

“For the convenience of the citizens of East Delhi, a new application has been developed by East Delhi Municipal Corporation for online new registration of pet dogs on the EDMC authorized portal,” said EDMC.

The people residing in the East Corporation jurisdiction will be able to get their pet dogs registration by clicking on the link https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlpetedmc/web/citizen/info and deposit prescribed fees through an online medium, said EDMC.

Under the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. It also has a provision of imposing a minimal fine if a pet dog owner is found not registered with the civic body.

The online registration requires the pet owner to fill in a form, attach documents after which a token registration number is generated.

The civic body also plans to make it mandatory for dogs to wear collars issued by the registration authority so that pets found abandoned in public places can be returned to owners after imposing fines.

The south corporation made the facility online and charges R 500 for registration. However, the response has been very slow.