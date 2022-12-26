Register pet dogs immediately, Gurgaon civic body tells owners in fresh notice

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) has issued a public notice informing all residents in the municipal limits, including those in several housing and residential colonies, to get their pet dogs registered with immediate effect. A fee of Rs 500 will have to be paid for first-time registration.

In a public notice on Friday, the civic body said, “In compliance with the directions issued by the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana… it is intimated that all the residents of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, including various housing and residential colonies, shall get their pets registered with immediate effect upon payment of Rs 500 for first-time registration and Rs 250 for renewal registration, if made within one month and Rs 500 if made after one month.”

The civic body said the registration can be done on the Saral Haryana portal (https://saralharyana.gov.in/) or by visiting the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the old MCG office near the bus stand in Gurgaon.

The notice added that pet owners are required to get their pet dogs vaccinated and the vaccination certificate obtained from a veterinary doctor must be submitted along with the application for registration. “It is further intimated that… every registered owner is required to keep the dog/dogs on leash when brought out at public places to ensure that the dog does not bite any person,” the notice read.

The MCG had earlier modified part of its order which had stated that unregistered dogs taken in its custody “are liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed off” unless claimed. After outrage and protest, the civic body said that unregistered dogs shall be detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner unless they are claimed and a fee paid within a week.

On November 15, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Gurgaon issued directions to the MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 breeds – American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. The commission had also directed the civic body to ensure that one family will keep only one dog as a pet, to take all stray dogs in its custody and that all registered dogs shall wear a collar attached to a metal token and a muzzle in public places. On November 30, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the order of the commission.