Register pet cats and dogs through mobile app in Noida

The Noida Authority has launched a mobile application to make the registration of pets easier. Registration is mandatory under the administration rules, but only a handful of people have come forward and got their pets registered so far, officials said.

To register, the pet owner has to provide information like the pet’s name, age, type and breed, sex, vaccination details, owner’s name and phone number, address and type of home (high rise, standalone home, village) on the app. Three photos — two of the pet alone and one of the pet with the owner — have to be uploaded. The owners also have to upload their photos, identity card, digital signature and the pet’s vaccination book.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000 per pet per year. It will have to be renewed each year. At present, only cats and dogs are being registered.

Individuals have to get the pet registered within 15 days of ownership.

“Owners must not leave the dog unattended in any public area such as a park, street, roads, etc. Also, they shall not allow the pet for open defecation on roads, streets, parks, etc. It is the owner’s responsibility that the neighbour and any other individuals don’t get disturbed\have issues with respect to upkeep and comfort of the pet or dog. Running a dog breeding center is prohibited in any flat\house in a residential area for commercial\sales\purchase purposes to avoid any kind of disturbance to the neighbours or any individual,” the Noida Authority rules state.

In case the owner of a registered pet dies, or the pet is adopted/bought by someone else the Authority has to be informed within 15 days.

Earlier, the registration had to be in-person at authority offices.