Register new cars only after disposing old ones: Panel on traffic management in Delhi

A Parliamentary panel on traffic management in Delhi suggested that registration of new vehicles, belonging to those who have previously owned vehicles, be allowed only if the old vehicle is either scrapped or disposed of.

Headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, the 31-member Department Related Standing Committee on Home Affairs on ‘The Management of Worsening Traffic Situation in Delhi’, which submitted its report to the Rajya Sabha Wednesday, also suggested that people be allowed to buy a new vehicle only if they can show they have proper space to park their car.

Similar rules are also in place in urban areas of other states such as Himachal Pradesh. As per vehicle registration figures, over 1,400 vehicles are registered in the capital each day.

The panel also recommended that insurance premiums of vehicles be linked with traffic rule violations to ensure deterrence. Those with higher rule violations must be charged a higher premium, the panel suggested.

The Committee reviewed traffic situation at seven congested spots in Delhi — Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar Market and Krishna Nagar Market.

Commenting on the push for electric vehicles, the panel said that caution needs to be exercised over mandating their purchase.

