Register interfaith couple’s marriage: Delhi HC

TWO MONTHS after the Delhi High Court intervened in the matter of a runaway couple from Uttar Pradesh, the court Wednesday directed the authorities in Delhi to complete the process of their marriage within two weeks and ordered the police to issue a stay certificate to them within five days.

“Upon the said (stay) certificate being issued, the concerned SDM shall process the documents and permit the petitioners to solemnise their marriage under the Special Marriage Act within two weeks thereafter,” said the court in its order.

The Hindu-Muslim couple in December 2020 had approached the court seeking protection and accommodation. They were later provided a safehouse by the Delhi government and have since been living there.

On Wednesday, in their second petition, they told the court that solemnisation of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act was being unnecessarily delayed by the authorities. Advocate Vrinda Grover said they have written letters to the SDM and SHO since December 2020 and have been compelled to approach the court again.

There is no question of conversion in the case but the statutory authorities were obstructing in the process of solemnisation of marriage of an interfaith couple under the Special Marriage Act, argued Grover. “This is not something for which courts should give directions,” she submitted.

A certificate of stay is required to be provided to SDM for the purpose of registration of marriage and it can only be given by SHO Mukherjee Nagar since they are staying in a safehouse coming under the police station’s jurisdiction, the court was told.

The couple, who had to leave the neighbouring state due to threats from relatives, in their earlier petition had sought a direction that the woman’s father be ordered to not interfere with their decision to marry each other and that the authorities be asked to ensure that no coercive action is taken against them.

However, the court on December 16 had declined to entertain the prayers and also the one in which they were seeking a direction that the authorities in Delhi be asked to ensure that in the event of any probe by UP Police, they would not be taken out of the jurisdiction of the Delhi HC without its prior permission.