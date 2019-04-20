Refused Rs 1 lakh to fix home, Ghaziabad man bludgeons mother with a stone

Ghaziabad police has arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old mother because she refused to lend him money. The accused, Bhagat Singh, was arrested from Masuri at 6 am Friday, based on a tip-off, and police claimed to have recovered a bloodstained shirt from his possession.

The victim, Ramrati, was murdered on Monday.

“The accused confessed that he murdered his mother after an argument over Rs 1 lakh. His statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate and he has been sent to judicial custody,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad. According to police, Bhagat wanted the money to plaster two floors of his house, which was under construction, before his daughter’s wedding.

Bhagat claimed Ramrati had refused to give him the money despite having Rs 4-5 lakh in her account. On Monday, Bhagat again approached his mother claiming that he needed the money to complete the renovations.

“He admitted that an argument ensued. He lost his cool and attacked her with a stone,” said Kumar.

Bhagat then approached his brothers and informed them that their mother had disappeared, police said, adding that he later led his siblings to an area and pretended that someone else had murdered her. “Bhagat wanted to immediately perform the cremation, but villagers insisted that a case be filed first,” said Neeraj Kumar.